Marksmen Fall to Dawgs to Close out 2025

Published on December 31, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, Va. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 5-2 to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Wednesday night.

Joe Widmar opened up the scoring 0:50 into the first period, set up by Ryan Reifler and Gustav Muller to put Roanoke up 1-0. Noah Finstrom doubled the lead at 12:33, with Andrew Harley and Khristian Acosta picking up the helpers to make it 2-0. Sam Dabrowski got one back to put Fayetteville on the board at 15:14, with Matt Wiesner and Kyler Head picking up assists to make it 2-1, rounding out the opening frame scoring.

Momentum for the Dawgs picked back up early into the second period, with Jordan Rosenbaum's unassisted tally extending the lead to make it 3-1 at 1:43. Joe Widmar notched his second of the contest at 3:37, set up by Tim Manning and Ryan Reifler to make it 4-1 after two periods of play.

Sam Dabrowski logged his second of the contest at 9:41, assisted by Kyler Head, making it 4-2. Khristian Acosta potted home an empty netter at 18:44, set up by Andrew Harley, securing the 5-2 final.

Colby Muise stopped 21-of-25 shots in the Marksmen effort and Austyn Roudebush stopped 33-of-35 in the Dawgs win.

Fayetteville returns to road action on Friday, Jan. 2nd to take on the Macon Mayhem. Puck drop from the Macon Centreplex is set for 7 p.m. EST, with the game being broadcast on FloSports.

The Marksmen return home on Friday, Jan. 9, against the Knoxville Ice Bears for Medieval Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST.

Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







