Mayhem End 2025 on Sour Note in Loss to Ice Flyers

Published on December 31, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Mayhem will want to forget their end in 2025 as the Pensacola Ice Flyers defeat Macon 2-1 on New Years Eve.

The Mayhem started off dominant, winning races and battles that gave them many chances. Macon could not find the back of the net till Connor May carried the puck into the offensive zone, stopped along the far boards on the hash-marks and found his way to the center of the slot where he roofed one on Pensacola's rookie goaltender, Dominic Basse, who made his first professional hockey start. The Ice Flyers pushed back a little bit but the Mayhem's defensive zone play was strong making Josh Boyko's first period easy stopping all 6 shots he faced. Macon had more chances including hitting the post later in the period but the Mayhem would take the 1-0 lead into the intermission.

Despite neither team scoring in the period, Pensacola was the dominant team in the period. However, they could not figure out how to beat Boyko once again. The Mayhem could not figure out how to generate any offense till about 5 minutes left in the period where they had about 3 minutes of uncontrolled chaotic offense but somehow, Basse was able to shut the door. This came to a halt when Parker Allison was called for a late interference penalty with 1 minute left in the period. Then with 7 seconds left, Alex Cohen was called for tripping giving the Ice Flyers a 5-on-3 power play.

Pensacola would start the third period with a minute long 5-on-3 power play. Macon would kill the first penalty off, but just as Allison came out of the box, Cooper Jones would score for Pensacola tying the game at one. The next couple minutes were pretty even. Both teams had chances and Boyko stood on his head as long as he could till Tyrone Bronte would tip one past Boyko for Pensacola to take the lead with 7 minutes left. The Mayhem got more aggressive as the intensity built, throwing the puck at the net. With the goaltender pulled and 7 seconds left, Macon would draw a penalty but could not win the draw ending the game. The Mayhem outshot Pensacola 33-26 despite the 2-1 loss. Basse would earn his first win in his first start for Pensacola.

The Mayhem will look to start the New Year off right this Friday, January 2nd, on Wicked night as the Fayetteville Marksmen roll into town. Puck drops at 7:00 PM ET. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.







SPHL Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.