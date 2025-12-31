Havoc Melt Ice Bears in Convincing 5-1 Victory

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc controlled the game from start to finish, scoring in all three periods to secure a dominant 5-1 win over the Knoxville Ice Bears on Tuesday night.

The first period came to a quick start when Josh Kestner, assisted by Cole Reginato, opened the scoring at 2:17. Unwilling to sit on a deficit for long, the Ice Bears evened the score at 4:24. Following a hooking penalty against an Ice Bears defenseman, Austin Alger capitalized on the power play, scoring to give the Havoc the lead, with the help of Matt Allen and Josh Kestner.

Going into the second period up by one, the Havoc continued to hold strong both defensively and offensively. At 3:59, Gio Procopio fired a puck past the opposing goalie, taking a 3-1 lead into the intermission.

The Ice Bears would keep the pressure high in the third period, outshooting the Havoc 14-12. Ben Schultheis, backed by Ethan Lindsay, stayed calm and scored at 5:24 to extend the lead. A minute later, Josh Kestner found a gap through chaos after the Ice Bears goalie had lost his stick, bringing the score to 5-1. Although the Havoc would go on the penalty kill three more times before the end of the game, the defense held strong, denying the Ice Bears another mark on the board.

Brian Wilson stopped 37-of-38 shots to ensure the home win. Huntsville went 1-for-1 on the power play.

The Havoc will stay home for their next game against the Birmingham Bulls on Friday, January 2 at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Propst Arena.







