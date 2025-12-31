Bad Bounces Hurt Ice Bears Down the Stretch in Road Loss

The Knoxville Ice Bears dealt with a series of offensive misfortune with shots hitting the post before Huntsville pulled away in the third as the Ice Bears fell 5-1 to the Havoc at the Von Braun Center Tuesday night.

Josh Kestner intercepted a pass in the slot and quickly lifted a shot past Stephen Mundinger's stick side at 2:17 of the first. The play was initially ruled no goal on the ice before a replay review overturned the call to make it 1-0 for the Havoc.

Jimmy Soper grabbed a clearing attempt in the left circle in the Huntsville zone and sniped a snapshot to the far-side post over the glove of Brian Wilson to tie the game at 4:24.

Austin Alger poked in a loose puck by Mundinger's right pad on the power play at 14:16. A shot from the high slot missed the net and hit the glass before sitting in the trapezoid. Alger picked up the loose puck and snuck it in front of the post to give Huntsville a 2-1 lead at the first intermission.

Giovanni Procopio scored the only goal of the second when he redirected Austin Alger's backhand attempt from the net front to make it 3-1 at 3:59.

The Ice Bears generated several chances to cut into the deficit before the break, but Jason Brancheau hit the post twice, Ryan Kuzmich nailed the crossbar from the right circle and Brayden Stannard's breakaway was stopped by Wilson's left pad.

Ben Schulteis scored from the right circle after Huntsville stole the puck behind the Knoxville net at 5:24 of the third. Kestner scored his second of the night two minutes later after a turnover in front of the crease.

Mundinger made 33 saves. Wilson stopped 37 shots for Huntsville.

The Ice Bears head to Peoria for a three-in-three beginning on Friday. The Havoc host Birmingham Friday night.







