Resar Signed as Brkin Hits Injured Reserve

Published on December 31, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Wednesday that they have signed goaltender Sebastian Resar.

In a corresponding move, goaltender Bailey Brkin has been placed on 14-day injured reserve.

Resar, 22, from Whitby, Ontario, spent training camp with the Mayhem and has played with the FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks this season. Through 17 games with Danbury, he carries a 7-6-2 record with a .918 save percentage and 3.54 goals-against average. In games where Resar was not the goaltender of record, Danbury is 2-7-1.

Prior to his professional career, he played one season with USports University of Toronto, where he had a 2-1 record with a 2.37 goals-against average and .935 save percentage.

Resar and the rest of the Mayhem return home tonight for a New Year's Eve clash with the Pensacola Ice Flyers at 6:00 PM ET. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.







SPHL Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.