Ybarra Explodes in 5-2 Win over Roanoke

Published on January 9, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(ROANOKE, V.A.) - Matteo Ybarra went off for four points as the Mayhem downed Roanoke, 5-2.

For the second night in a row, the Mayhem were kept in the game by Josh Boyko out of the gates after a slow start. Boyko himself committed a tripping penalty, which the Mayhem killed off. Shortly after, Macon found themselves on a long five-on-three power play, and were able to cash in on both penalties. Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira ripped a one-timer past rookie goaltender Gabe Rosek, then Parker Allison fired a silent wrister that beat the Roanoke net-minder to the glove side. The Mayhem got to work on their forecheck for the rest of the period, and went to the break with a 2-0 lead.

Despite getting off to a slow start, the second period ended up being incredibly action packed. Travis Broughman capitalized on a defensive breakdown at 10:55 of the middle frame to put the Rail Yard Dawgs on the board. Just two minutes later, Drew Welsch answered with his first SPHL goal, and Matteo Ybarra netted his eighth of the season just 61 seconds after. Alex Cohen's tripping call put the Rail Yard Dawgs on a late power play, and Austin Thompson's first of the season with just 88 seconds to go in the period brought the Mayhem lead back down to two before the third.

Physicality ramped up in the third period as Michael Herrera and Bryce Martin dropped the gloves. Matteo Ybarra was able to poke a leaker past Rosek for his second of the night to extend the Mayhem lead back to three at 8:25, and the team locked it down defensively to earn Josh Boyko his second straight win. Matteo Ybarra had four points to bring him back up to a point-per-game pace, with 19 points through 19 games.

The Mayhem are in Roanoke tomorrow, but return home for Back to the Future night against Birmingham on Friday, January 16 at 7:00 PM ET. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.







SPHL Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.