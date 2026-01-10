Thunderbolts Gain Point in Shootout Loss at Huntsville

Published on January 9, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Huntsville, Ala.: The Thunderbolts held a 4-1 lead in the third period, before the Havoc rallied to tie the game and force overtime, followed by a shootout, where Huntsville unfortunately came up victorious 5-4 at Huntsville on Friday night. The Thunderbolts' next home game at Ford Center will be on Wednesday, January 14th against the Birmingham Bulls at 7:00pm CT.

Evansville struck first, as Derek Contessa scored off a set up from Tyson Gilmour at 8:44 of the first period. 5:52 into the second period, Jordan Simoneau scored to make it 2-0 on a delayed penalty call, assisted by Matthew Hobbs and Scott Kirton. Huntsville trimmed the lead to 2-1 at 12:02 as Connor Galloway scored on a 2-on-1 just following a power play opportunity. The Thunderbolts finished the period strong as Gilmour scored a power play goal from Kirton and Matt Clark to make it 3-1 through two periods. In the third period, Hobbs scored only 19 seconds in off a deflection from Max Thiessen and Simoneau to make it 4-1, but just could not extend the lead any further. The Havoc rallied with three goals in a span of 3:29 as Josh Kestner scored at 8:24, Cole Golka scored at 9:41, and Galloway scored once again at 11:53 to tie the game 4-4. Shortly afterward, a breakaway chance for Simoneau to put Evansville back in front just barely missed as Simoneau beat Wilson but hit the post. In overtime, the Thunderbolt survived a Havoc power play chance but fell 2-1 in the shootout which went 8 rounds, with Eelis Laaksonen scoring the goal for Evansville.

Simoneau, Hobbs, and Gilmour each scored one goal and one assist, Contessa scored one goal, and Kirton tallied a pair of assists. In goal, Cody Karpinski stopped 37 of 41 shots plus 6 of 8 in the shootout. The Thunderbolts and Havoc meet again on Saturday, January 10th at Von Braun Center, with Huntsville leading the regular season series 3-1.

Season tickets, Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for the 2025-26 season. Call 812-422-BOLT (2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







SPHL Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.