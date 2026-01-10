Rivermen Score Four Unanswered to Down Birmingham, 4-1

BIRMINGHAM, AL - After trailing in the first period, the Rivermen put up four unanswered goals on Birmingham to defeat the Bulls 4-1 on Friday night at the Pelham Civic Complex. Mike Gelatt had two goals for the Rivermen, while Brandon Stojcevski and Khaden Henry each added a goal as well. Goaltender Jack Bostedt made 29 saves on 30 shots to record his third consecutive victory in three starts.

The Rivermen are now 10-0-1 in their last 11 games and will look to keep their now four-game winning streak going on Saturday night as they take on the Birmingham Bulls for the last meeting between the two in the regular season. Face-off is set for 7:00 pm.

FIRST PERIOD

Birmingham got on the board first on home ice, as a failure to clear the zone by Peoria had dire consequences. A point shot from the blue line along the right-wing boards was deflected in front of the net by Drake Glover, causing the puck to change direction on Rivermen goaltender Jack Bostedt. Glover's tenth goal of the season put Birmingham up 1-0, and despite outshooting the Bulls in the first period, Peoria was unable to find the equalizer in the first twenty minutes.

SECOND PERIOD

After weathering a Birmingham push early in the second period, where the Bulls had the Rivermen pinned in their own zone for an extended shift, Peoria went on the attack and took control of the game. Braydon Barker was able to hold in the offensive zone and deflected the puck into the slot. There, Brandon Stojcevski won a footrace to the puck and stepped in all along on the Birmingham goaltender. One forehand, backhand move later, and Stojcevski elevated a shot into the top shelf for his third of the season to tie the game 1-1. Mike Gelatt added his third goal of the season as Garret Devine streaked into the offensive zone a few minutes later and cut to the high slot. Devine sent a hard wrist-shot on net that was turned aside by Bulls netminder Hayden Stewart, but the rebound off of his pad went right to Gelatt, who buried the rebound to put the Rivermen up 2-1. Three minutes later, the Rivermen struck again. Alec Baer sent a turnaround shot from the left-wing circle on net, and again, Stewart made the initia l save but produced a big rebound. Khaden Henry, who had goals in each of his last three games, made it four in a row as he deposited the rebound into the net for his seventh goal in four outings.

THIRD PERIOD

The third period was marked by chances for both sides, but Birmingham never really threatened. Mike Gelatt finished off the night with his second goal of the game midway through the third period as he made a nifty move to evade a defender and skated down the left-wing boards to the base of the circle. Gelatt then cut across the top of the crease before elevating a shot into the top-right corner of the net for his second goal of the game. Ironically, it was his first multi-goal game since December of 2024, w hen he had two goals in Birmingham to help the Rivermen to a 6-3 victory. Gelatt's two goals this Friday night were enough to help Peoria to an emphatic 4-1 triumph.







