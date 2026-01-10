Marksmen Snap Losing Skid Against Ice Bears

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, defeated the Knoxville Ice Bears 3-1 on Friday night.

Blake Holmes cashed in a rebound 0:44 into the first period, set up by Sam Dabrowski and John Moncovich, putting the Marksmen up 1-0 for the lone goal of the period.

Sam Dabrowski cashed in on a breakaway goal at 9:32 in the middle frame, from a stretch pass by Graeme McCrory and John Moncovich, extending the Marksmen lead to 2-0. Shane Murphy closed out the period scoring, potting home a one-timer at 11:23, assisted by Blake Humprey and Graeme McCrory to make it 3-0.

Hlib Varava got Knoxville on the board at 14:31, with Carson Vance and Eric Olson picking up the helpers, securing the 3-1 final.

Mason Beaupit stopped 32-of-33 shots in the Marksmen win and Noah Giesbrecht stopped 21-of-24 in the Ice Bears effort.

Fayetteville and Knoxville will square off again tomorrow night for Mighty Ducks Night, with puck drop from the Crown Coliseum set for 6 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







