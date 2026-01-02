Muise Called Back up to Orlando, Marksmen Sign Goaltender Frankie McClendon

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday the goaltender Colby Muise has been called up the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL and the signing of goaltender Frankie McClendon.

Muise, 27, has appeared in 17 games for the Marksmen this season, posting an 8-8-1-0 record, 2.44 goals against average, .906 save percentage and one shutout.

This marks the second call up to Orlando for Muise this season, where he posted a 28-save shutout in a 4-0 win over the South Carolina Stingrays for his Solar Bears debut back on Sunday, Dec. 21.

McClendon, 32, appeared in 11 games for the Danbury Hat Tricks of the FPHL this season, posting a 3.53 goals against average, .903 save percentage and 0-3-0-0 record.

The Oakland, California native had a brief stint with the Marksmen back in the 2023-24 season, making an appearance in one game on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, where he stopped 28-of-31 shots against the Huntsville Havoc.

The Marksmen are on the road tonight to take on the Macon Mayhem. Puck drop from the Macon Centreplex is set for 7 p.m. EST, with the game being broadcast on FloSports.

Fayetteville returns home on Friday, Jan. 9, against the Knoxville Ice Bears for Medieval Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST.

