Alex Davis Traded to Peoria to Complete Futures Deal

Published on January 2, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that defenseman Alex Davis has been traded to the Peoria Rivermen to complete the future considerations deal involved with the trade over the offseason that sent defenseman Nick Parody to the Rivermen in exchange for goaltender Colby Muise.

Davis, 25, appeared in 18 games this season for the Marksmen, logging one goal and four assists.

Prior to beginning his professional career, the Broken Arrow, Oklahoma native spent four seasons with the University of Wisconsin-River Falls (NCAA III). In 108 games played for the Falcons, Davis logged eight goals and 33 assists.

The Marksmen are on the road tonight to take on the Macon Mayhem. Puck drop from the Macon Centreplex is set for 7 p.m. EST, with the game being broadcast on FloSports.

Fayetteville returns home on Friday, Jan. 9, against the Knoxville Ice Bears for Medieval Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST.

