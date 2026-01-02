Alex Davis Traded to Peoria to Complete Futures Deal
Published on January 2, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday that defenseman Alex Davis has been traded to the Peoria Rivermen to complete the future considerations deal involved with the trade over the offseason that sent defenseman Nick Parody to the Rivermen in exchange for goaltender Colby Muise.
Davis, 25, appeared in 18 games this season for the Marksmen, logging one goal and four assists.
Prior to beginning his professional career, the Broken Arrow, Oklahoma native spent four seasons with the University of Wisconsin-River Falls (NCAA III). In 108 games played for the Falcons, Davis logged eight goals and 33 assists.
The Marksmen are on the road tonight to take on the Macon Mayhem. Puck drop from the Macon Centreplex is set for 7 p.m. EST, with the game being broadcast on FloSports.
Fayetteville returns home on Friday, Jan. 9, against the Knoxville Ice Bears for Medieval Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST.
Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/
SPHL Stories from January 2, 2026
- Muise Called Back up to Orlando, Marksmen Sign Goaltender Frankie McClendon - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Rivermen Acquire Defenseman Alex Davis from Fayetteville - Peoria Rivermen
- Game Preview: January 2 vs Roanoke - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Dawgs Bring Back Anderson from FPHL's Binghamton Black Bears - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- Alex Davis Traded to Peoria to Complete Futures Deal - Fayetteville Marksmen
- SPHL Moving to 60-Game Schedule - SPHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fayetteville Marksmen Stories
- Muise Called Back up to Orlando, Marksmen Sign Goaltender Frankie McClendon
- Alex Davis Traded to Peoria to Complete Futures Deal
- Marksmen Fall to Dawgs to Close out 2025
- Marksmen Unable to Avoid Sweep in Sunday Loss to Peoria
- Marksmen Come Up Short To Rivermen