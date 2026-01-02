Marksmen Add Forward Cole Crowder

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced Friday the signing of forward Cole Crowder.

Crowder, 23, started the season with the Biloxi Breakers in the FPHL, logging seven goals and 10 assists in 15 games played.

The Sudbury, Ontario native started last season with the ECHL's Worcester Railers, appearing in five games. Crowder finished the remainder of the season in the SPHL, logging one assist in 12 games with the Peoria Rivermen and four assists in 20 games with the Quad City Storm.

Crowder and the Marksmen are on the road tonight to take on the Macon Mayhem. Puck drop from the Macon Centreplex is set for 7 p.m. EST, with the game being broadcast on FloSports.

Fayetteville returns home on Friday, Jan. 9, against the Knoxville Ice Bears for Medieval Night. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST.

