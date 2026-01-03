Dawgs Double-up on Ice Flyers, 4-2

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers hosted Friends and Family Night at the Hangar, squaring off against the visiting Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in front of a Friday night crowd of 5,803 fans.

The first period was evenly matched, but Roanoke's Noah Finstrom broke through late in the frame to give the visitors a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

The second period saw Andrew Poulias tie the game early with a short-handed goal. However, Roanoke quickly responded with goals from Travis Broughman and Jordan Rosenbaum to take a 3-1 lead into the third period.

The Ice Flyers fought back in the third period, with Zack Bross cutting the deficit to 3-2. Despite a valiant effort to complete the comeback, Roanoke's Matt O'Dea sealed the 4-2 victory with an empty-net goal in the final seconds.

The Ice Flyers will look to bounce back tomorrow night for 850 Night in a rematch against the Rail Yard Dawgs.

