Mayhem Break Cold Spell With Comeback Against Marksmen

Published on January 2, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

MACON, GA - You could feel the magic in the air Friday as the Mayhem completed a crazy 3 goal comeback in overtime against the Fayetteville Marksmen, winning 3-2 in overtime.

Macon came out flat and the Marksmen took advantage early when Sam Anzai put Fayetteville on the board. The Mayhem had a small pushback while getting more physical. Fayetteville quickly regained their momentum and scored again with 9:54 remaining in the period. Despite Josh Boyko getting the start to break the franchise record for most games played by a goaltender, he was pulled after the second goal for Sebastian Resar who made his first SPHL appearance after being called up in place of Bailey Brkin's injury. The physicality increased with big hits and a fight with Connor May trying to turn the tide against Matt Wiesner. A couple minutes later, Matteo Ybarra was shaken up by a hit delivered by Sam Dabrowski which Jake Goldowski did not take exception to and dropped the gloves with Dabrowski. On top of the fighting penalties, Dabrowski also received a major boarding penalty putting the Mayhem on the power play. Macon could not get anything going for the rest of the period but had 2:54 of major penalty layover time to start the second period.

The second period could be categorized as underwhelming. The Mayhem started the second on the power play but it was cut short with a Michael Herrera slashing call killing the last 58 seconds. The Mayhem were able to kill the penalty off. From there, neither team seemed to push the pace or get aggressive. The only bright spot for most of the period was Resar remained perfect in his first appearance making some good saves. Macon would get a power play with 4:45 left in the period and it was the best they looked all night. They could not get one past Mason Beaupit but Macon had about 4 high danger scoring chances that gave them momentum for the rest of the period that they will want to carry into the next period. Still 2-0 after the second.

The Mayhem started the period off like they did the previous two. Three minutes into the period Caleb Huffman would be called for cross checking putting the Mayhem on the penalty kill. Macon did a good job to kill the penalty off but would take another penalty a few minutes later. Just 32 seconds after Hayden Ford was released from the box Conor Witherspoon would receive a slashing penalty. The Mayhem's PK was perfect, killing all 4 penalties. Fayetteville would take a slashing call with 18 seconds left in Witherspoon's penalty giving Macon a power play. On the power play, Witherspoon made a great pass over to Ford who finally solved Beaupit giving Macon a lot of life with 5:24 left. Just over a minute later, John Kaljian crashed the net hard on a rush and bounced one in for the equalizer 2-2. Macon felt the life come back into the building and continued to press hard but this one would go to overtime.

During overtime, both teams had chances. Resar came up huge on multiple occasions and finished the night stopping all 24 shots in his debut. Then, on a 3-on-2 rush, Micheal Herrera would put the game away completing a rather wizardry comeback by the Mayhem 3-2.

Macon takes on the Fayetteville Marksmen again tomorrow, Saturday, January 3rd, for Wizardry Night. Puck drops at 6:00 PM ET. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

