Rivermen Acquire Defenseman Alex Davis from Fayetteville

Published on January 2, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (18-6-1) have announced a completed trade with the Fayetteville Marksmen today, acquiring defenseman Alex Davis from Fayetteville to satisfy future considerations from an earlier trade that sent goaltender Colby Muise to Fayetteville.

Davis, a native of Broken Arrow, OK, stands at 5'11, 185 lbs, and is 25 years old this season. Davis is currently in his first year of professional hockey, having played in 18 games this year for the Marksmen. Davis's five points (one goal, four assists) are tied for second among Fayetteville defensemen. Before starting his professional career, Davis played for four years at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls at the NCAA Division III level, accumulating 41 points in 108 collegiate games.

Davis was dealt to the Rivermen to satisfy the future considerations that were granted to the Rivermen, along with defenseman Nick Parody, in exchange for goaltender Colby Muise. That trade, made just before the start of the season, is now considered complete.

The Rivermen will face off against the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (January 2, 3, & 4) at Carver Arena. Face-off is set for 7:15 pm on Friday and Saturday, 3:15 pm on Sunday. Davis is expected to be available for the Rivermen starting on Saturday. Fans can purchase single-game tickets by calling the Rivermen office at 309-676-1040 or visiting www.rivermen.net.







SPHL Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.