Dawgs Bring Back Anderson from FPHL's Binghamton Black Bears

Published on January 2, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Friday that the team has called up forward/defenseman Jesse Anderson from the FPHL's Binghamton Black Bears. Anderson will wear number 19 for Roanoke.

Anderson is in his fifth year of professional hockey, and previously played in 28 games for Roanoke during the 2021-22 season, as well as three games for the Dawgs in the 2023-24 campaign. In his Dawgs career, Anderson tallied four goals, four assists, and 18 penalty minutes while splitting time between both forward and defenseman. The Wasaga Beach, Ontario native has played most of the past three seasons for the FPHL's Binghamton Black Bears, recording 37 goals, 101 assists, 220 penalty minutes, and a plus-74 rating in 158 games played mostly as a defenseman. The 28-year-old also has nine points and a plus-12 rating in 20 playoff games for Binghamton, and was a part of both of Binghamton's back-to-back Commissioner's Cup championship teams. Anderson also spent time with the SPHL's Macon Mayhem in the second half of the 2022-23 season, putting up six goals and six assists in 27 games for Macon. The five-foot-eleven forward/defenseman previously played his college hockey at SUNY-Morrisville (NCAA-DIII), recording four goals and 14 assists in 64 college games. Anderson was teammates with several current and former Dawgs such as Chris Mott, Nick DeVito, CJ Stubbs, Chris Vella, Cam Clark, and Curtis Abbott.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, January 2, at 8:05 P.M. EST at the Pensacola Bay Center. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







