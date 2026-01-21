Rivermen Set to Host Quad City and Evansville this Friday and Sunday

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (24-8-1) are set to take on the Quad City Storm (15-14-5) and the Evansville Thunderbolts (16-10-5) on Friday and Sunday (January 23 and 25), respectively, at Carver Arena.

THE DETAILS

The Rivermen will host the Storm for the fourth consecutive meeting on Friday night at 7:15 pm at Carver Arena. The Rivermen will host Stars and Stripes Night, featuring specialty jerseys worn by the team, presented by SMART Local #1. Additionally, the first 500 kids 12 and under at the rink will receive a free t-shirt from Klein Design. The Rivermen will also host the Evansville Thunderbolts for the first time in 2026 on Sunday, January 25, at 3:15 pm. It is another Sunday Family Funday for the Rivermen, f eaturing a pregame kids fest, a postgame skate with the team, and discounted upper bowl kids tickets.

WHY IT MATTERS

The Rivermen are currently undefeated in 2026, a season high of eight consecutive games in a row. This is the longest winning streak of any team in the SPHL this season. Peoria stands in first place in the SPHL with 49 points, seven points ahead of both Huntsville and Pensacola.

WEEK IN REVIEW

Peoria is coming off three straight post-regulation wins against the Quad City Storm to secure its seventh consecutive season in possession of the War on I-74 Trophy. Peoria won on Friday in Moline, 3-2, in overtime, with Saturday's victory in Peoria coming after a 4-2 shootout victory. Sunday, the Rivermen edged the Storm 2-1 in overtime for the three-game weekend sweep.

WHO'S HOT

Rivermen defenseman Cory Dennis has a five-game point streak, recording eight points, including three goals and one assist, last weekend against the Storm. He tallied Sunday's overtime winner and assisted on Friday's game-winner. Dennis ranks second in SPHL defenseman scoring and was named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week.

SCOUTING THE STORM & THUNDERBOLTS

T he Quad City Storm have cooled off after three straight overtime losses to the Rivermen. The highlight for the Storm last weekend was earning three of six possible points. This result helped them remain in the middle of the SPHL standings.

Evansville is coming off a sweep of the Pensacola Ice Flyers on the road in Florida. This battle-tested squad is 4-2-2 in the 2026 calendar year. The Thunderbolts have earned points in each of their last five games, with four of them coming on the road, entering this weekend.







