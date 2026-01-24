Rivermen Sign Forward Damon Furuseth

Published on January 24, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Saturday that they have signed forward Damon Furuseth to the active roster ahead of Sunday's meeting w ith the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Furuseth, who hails from Grand Forks, ND, is in his second professional season after three years with the Aus tin Brui ns of the NAHL and the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the USHL. Furuseth made a name for himself with the Blue Ridge Bobcats of the FPHL in 2024 and again in the 2025-26 campai gn as he netted six goals and 15 assists (21 points) in 35 games over two seasons. Furuseth most rec ently played in seven games with the S PHL's Birmingham Bulls this year, earning two assists in that span.

Furuseth and the Rivermen will be taking on the Evansville Thunderbolts on Sunday at 3:15 pm at Carver Arena. It is a Sunday Family Funday for the Rivermen featuring a pregame kids fest for fans, along with discounted upper bowl kids tickets and a post-game skate with the team. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 309-676-1040 or by visiting www.rivermen.net.







