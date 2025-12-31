Dawgs Make Pair of Moves

Published on December 31, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Dawgs made two transactions on Wednesday. The team has called up rookie goalie Gabe Rosek from the FPHL's Monroe Moccasins, and released local goalie Justin Gortman from his emergency backup goaltender role prior to tonight's game.

Rosek started his first season with Roanoke, beginning the year on the injured reserve list before he was released on December 4 prior to debuting with the Dawgs. The rookie goaltender ended up signing in the FPHL with the Monroe Moccasins, going 3-0-0 with a 1.67 goals against average and a .943 save percentage in his first three career starts. Rosek was also a three-year starter at Concordia University (NCAA-DIII) after playing his junior hockey with the Soo Eagles in the NOJHL. At Concordia, the six-foot-one netminder appeared in 66 games, finishing his career with a .902 save percentage. The East Lansing, Michigan native will wear the number 35 for the Dawgs and pair up with Austyn Roudebush, as goaltender Brody Claeys was placed on the injured reserve earlier this week.

Gortman played three seasons at Liberty University (ACHA) from 2012-2015, and had played junior level hockey in the EmJHL, NAPHL, and MNJHL before his college career. The six-foot goaltender lives in the Roanoke Valley with his wife, working as a full-time multimedia consultant. He also owns and operates his own videography business that specializes in commercial, wedding, and real estate videography. Gortman has notably appeared in net for the 'Hoses' team for the annual Guns and Hoses game here in Roanoke, and has been added as an EBUG multiple times for Roanoke in the past.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will hit the road to take on the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, January 2, at the Pensacola Bay Center. Puck drop is slated for 8:05 P.M. EST in Florida. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.