Dawgs Sign Rookie Forward Mahlmeister

Published on February 25, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that the team has signed rookie forward Ryan Mahlmeister. The five-foot-eleven lefty will wear number 19 for Roanoke.

Mahlmeister played four seasons of collegiate hockey at SUNY-Potsdam (NCAA-DIII). The Massapequa, New York native appeared in 96 career NCAA games, tallying 28 goals, 27 assists and 129 penalty minutes while at SUNY-Potsdam.

Roanoke remains home to host the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday, February 27, at Berglund Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EST.







