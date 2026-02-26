Two Hottest Teams in the SPHL Are Set to Meet for an Important Battle this Weekend

The two hottest teams in the SPHL are set to meet for an important battle this weekend at The Pelham Civic Complex. Birmingham has won 3 consecutive and has a record of 10-3-0-1 since January 10 and now find themselves in sole possession of sixth place. Meanwhile Evansville has won four consecutive and seven of it's last nine games to elevate to second overall in the SPHL, setting up a crucial game for both teams to maintain their climb up the standings.

The Birmingham Bulls six game home stand comes to an end Thursday night before hitting the road for a pair of games in Pensacola Friday and Saturday night. Three games in three nights is never easy but this one becomes especially important with only 14 games remaining in the regular season. Every two points could be the difference between making the playoffs, a higher seeding, or looking in from the outside.

Evansville has always been a tough matchup for the Bulls but this season has been a little different. The Bulls have won four of the last five over the Thunderbolts dating back to December 31. The last time the two met was for a pair of games on January 30 and 31 that resulted in a win each for both teams. For Birmingham, a much different Evansville team awaits. The Thunderbolts have employed a high pressure defensive style of play that limits others' scoring chances.

Evansville hasn't given up more than 26 shots on goal in the last seven games. Twice last week they gave up only 15 shots on goal for the entire game. Penetrating their zone is a difficult thing to do. "Evansville is very big and physical and plays a hard, heavy game", Head Coach Craig Simchuk said, "They like to work the puck down low and play a real tough defensive style. That makes getting quality shots off difficult", said Simchuk.

Hayden Stewart has been playing the best hockey of the season. Stewart has won his last five starts, given up only seven goals during those five games and had a shutout against Huntsville on February 16. The Bulls have set their sails behind Stewart and that isn't surprising to Simchuk.

"Stewie (Stewart) has always been a stellar goalie in this league. The difference is we are giving up a lot less grade A scoring opportunities. If he sees four or five shots, it's a lot easier for him than getting 15 or 20 blasted at him in the slot" said Simchuk. "We've been focusing on details and defense first mentality. Everyone is buying into that. They are blocking shots, deflecting passes, getting pucks out of the zone, whatever it takes to make plays. And it all translates in stats and the standings".

After Thursday night against Evansville, the Bulls will play a couple of games Friday and Saturday night in Pensacola. This will be the Bulls first road game since a 4-2 win at Fayetteville on February 7. After Thursday, the Bulls next home game will be March 5th against Knoxville.







