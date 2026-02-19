Marksmen Unable to Contain Dawgs Rally

Published on February 19, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell 6-3 to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Thursday.

Andrew Stacey opened the scoring 5:20 into the first period, off of an odd bounce, putting the Dawgs up 1-0. Blake Humphrey tipped home a feed from Kyler Head at 14:44, tying the game up 1-1. Trey Fechko was able to benefit from an odd bounce at 15:26, with John Moncovich and Blake Holmes picking up the assists, putting the Marksmen up 2-1 after the first period.

Blake Humphrey found his second goal of the game just 37 seconds into the second period, with Trey Fechko and John Moncovich picking up the helpers on the power play tally, making it 3-1. Bryce Martin sparked the beginning of the comeback at 10:02, set up by Andrew Harley and Tim Manning, making it 3-2. Travis Broughman added an unassisted tally at 14:18, evening the score 3-3. Ashton Paul struck just 39 seconds later, assisted by Joe Widmar and Alex Wilkins, putting the Dawgs back in front 4-3 to round out the second period scoring.

Noah Finstrom continued the momentum at 6:34, capitalizing on assists from Travis Broughman and Joe Widmar, to make it 5-3. Travis Broughman potted his second of the game at 15:43, set up by Matt O'Dea and Joe Widmar, securing the 6-3 final.

The Marksmen are back at home tomorrow for Beach Night, as they're set to host the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







