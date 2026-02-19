Mitch Stewart Relieved of Duties

Published on February 19, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







As of Wednesday, February 18, Mitch Stewart has been relieved of his duties as the Rail Yard Dawgs Media Manager and Play-by-Play Broadcaster due to a violation of the team's Code of Conduct.

The team is currently working to secure an immediate replacement to ensure all communications and broadcasting responsibilities are covered for the remainder of the season. We appreciate your patience and understanding.







