Hot Birmingham Bulls Look for More Success against Evansville and Huntsville this Week

Published on December 30, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

The Birmingham Bulls will end the 2025 calendar year with what they hope will be a New Years Party. The Bulls travel to Evansville for a New Years Eve game against the defending SPHL Champion Thunderbolts. Birmingham hasn't fared well against Evansville this season, dropping the season opener in a shootout 3-2 and a 5-1 loss in Evansville on December 6. But things are different now for the Bulls.

Birmingham heads into this week on a four-game win streak with games in Evansville and a home-and-home stint against Huntsville. This is the longest Bulls win streak of the season thus far. While things haven't gone well with Evansville, the Bulls have taken two of three so far against Huntsville. The lone win for the Havoc this season came on a 5-4 shootout win on November 9.

Birmingham will play this week without the services of both Lazarus Kaebel and Jacob Mucitelli. Kaebel was called up to Worcester in the ECHL while Mucitelli was called up by Wheeling. While head Coach Craig Simchuk was searching for a goalie to back up Hayden Stewart, he stated that playing without those two and still dealing with injuries isn't what you want.

"It's good to see those guys get an opportunity at the next level. Unfortunately, they are a big part of this team, and it's hard to replace quality players like that overnight", said Simchuk. "This becomes an opportunity for some of our guys here to step up and play more minutes and in bigger situations".

Simchuk added, "Searching for hockey players never ends and is a year round job. We will continue to look for the right players to come to Birmingham".

Meanwhile Birmingham's Danny Weight continues to rehab his injury. Timmy Kent will be a gametime decision Wednesday night in Evansville.







