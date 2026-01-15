Bulls Face off with Macon on the Road Before Returning Home to Take on Huntsville on Monday.

After a bad weekend at home against league-leading Peoria, the Birmingham Bulls began a three-game in four-night week in Evansville last night, picking up a badly needed 4-3 win in a shootout. C. J. Walker scored the game winner, while goaltender Talor Joseph picked up the win. Joseph shut down all four Evansville shooters in the shootout, including two big glove saves. The win was the first for Birmingham in shootouts this season.

The Bulls now head to Macon for a pair against the Mayhem for games on Friday and Saturday night. Macon, like Birmingham, has won more on the road than at home this year. The Mayhem have only won five of 13 home games this year and currently sit in a tie with Fayetteville for ninth in the SPHL. Birmingham is currently in 8th place, the final spot for making the playoffs in the SPHL, just a point ahead of both. Points will be incredibly important in those two games.

The Bulls won the last two games against Macon in late December by scores of 1-0 in OT and a 7-3 win the next night. This will be the first time Birmingham and Macon have played in Macon this season. The Mayhem beat the Bulls 4-3 in a shootout back on October 24. Macon is led by third-year player Conor Weatherspoon.

Witherspoon has eight goals and 13 assists in 27 games. He currently has points in four of his last five games. Matteo Ybarra is another player to watch and is having a better year statistically. In 20 games, Ybarra has nine goals and 10 assists for 19 points. He also has a goal and four assists in the three games against Birmingham this year.

The Bulls continue to be led in scoring by Kip Ledziankou with nine goals and 20 assists in 31 games. He has a goal and four assists vs. Macon this year as well. Drake Glover has done well against Macon, too, scoring three goals and adding an assist in just two games. Last night in Evansville, newly acquired Matt Myers scored his first goal for Birmingham.

The Bulls will return to the Pelham Civic Complex for a Monday afternoon game at 1:00 against the Huntsville Havoc. The Havoc defeated the Bulls the last two times they played and have won three of five against Birmingham on the year.







