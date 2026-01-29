This Weekend the Birmingham Bulls Take on an Old Nemesis

This weekend the Birmingham Bulls take on an old nemesis that historically has been tough to play against. The Evansville Thunderbolts come to the Pelham Civic Complex for games Friday and Saturday night. For Birmingham though, things have started to turn in a positive way against the defending Presidents Cup Champion. The Bulls have won the last three games against Evansville.

In fact in those three games Birmingham has outscored the Thunderbolts 12-5 which included a win on New Years Eve in Evansville when Birmingham played with only 14 skaters. Bulls goalie Talor Joseph, who played for Evansville on their championship team last season, has picked up the last two wins against his old team winning 4-3 in a shootout on January 14 and last Friday night in Evansville 2-1.

Joseph has compiled a record of 4-0-0 and has won the last three games against Macon, Huntsville, and Evansville. When goalie Jacob Mucitelli was called up by Tahoe in the ECHL Joseph was signed to serve as a backup to Hayden Stewart. Since being called up to Tahoe Mucitelli sustained a lower body injury and looks to be out of the lineup for a few weeks. Joseph has responded and played extremely well. When and if Mucitelli comes back from his injury and his stint in the ECHL Coach Craig Simchuk will have a tough decision to make.

Center Matt Wood has led the Bulls in scoring against Evansville thus far. In five games Wood has a goal and four assists averaging a point a game. Drake Glover, MacGregor Sinclair, and C. J. Walker has two goals and two assists against Evansville as well. Stewart has faced Evansville twice this season stopping 61 of 63 shots against while Joseph has made 55 saves on 58 shots against the Thunderbolts.

For Evansville Tyson Gilmour, son of Hockey Hall of Famer Doug Gilmour, has led the way against the Bulls this season. Gilmour has a goal and three assists in four games. Scott Kirton has the same stats appearing in all five games against the Bulls this season.







