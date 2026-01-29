Noah Finstrom Named Bubba's 33 January Player of the Month

The Bubba's 33 January Player of the Month for your Rail Yard Dawgs is... #24 Noah Finstrom!

The five-foot-ten forward has been excellent for the Dawgs since returning from the IR just after Christmas, racking up three goals and four assists in the first seven games of the new year, in addition to scoring in each of Roanoke's final two games of 2025. The Michigan native has totaled seven goals and five assists in 18 games this season for the Dawgs after he was acquired in a trade via Knoxville back in November. Finstrom's 21.9 shooting percentage since arriving in Roanoke leads the team, and would rank fifth in the SPHL this season.

Finstrom is currently riding a four-game active point streak, and had a season-high two goals during Roanoke's 3-0 win over Fayetteville last Friday night. In his SPHL career, the 26-year-old has notched 16 goals, 22 assists, and a plus-11 rating in 73 combined regular season appearances for Roanoke, Knoxville, and Huntsville!

The Rail Yard Dawgs will return home to host the Quad City Storm on Friday, January 30, at Berglund Center at 7:05 P.M. EST. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







