Dawgs Place Mott, Rosenbaum, and Hanley on Waivers

Published on January 26, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that the team has waived the following three players: forward Chris Mott, defenseman Jordan Rosenbaum, and defenseman Cade Hanley.

Mott played in 16 games for Roanoke after arriving on December 11 from the FPHL's Athens Rock Lobsters. The Nesconset, New York native had two goals, one assist, and a minus-six rating during his time with the Dawgs. Mott was in his second professional season after playing for Athens and the Binghamton Black Bears in the FPHL over the last two years before his call-up to Roanoke, and tallied 15 goals, 15 assists, 50 penalty minutes, and a plus-29 rating in 51 FPHL appearances. The 26-year-old also added one goal and a plus-six rating in five postseason games last spring, as the Black Bears won the FPHL Commissioner's Cup. Prior to turning pro, Mott played four years at Morrisville State University (NCAA-DIII), recording 18 goals and 18 assists in 72 career games played. Before his college days, Mott played his junior hockey in the NCDC and USPHL Premier.

Rosenbaum arrived in Roanoke on December 29 as a rookie in professional hockey, suiting up for the FPHL's Athens Rock Lobsters and Biloxi Breakers this season before he joined the Dawgs. The 24-year-old recorded two goals, one assist, and a minus-three rating in 10 games for Roanoke over the past month. During his time in the FPHL this season, the Pittsburgh native had one goal, 11 assists, four penalty minutes, and a minus-three rating across 22 games. Rosenbaum played four seasons of collegiate hockey at SUNY-Brockport (NCAA-DIII), where he was a teammate of fellow Dawg Andrew Harley, tallying three goals, 15 assists, and 28 penalty minutes while at Brockport. Prior to his professional or collegiate playing career, the six-foot defenseman split time between playing junior hockey in USPHL Premier for the Pittsburgh Vengeance and Northern Cyclones, in addition to USHS hockey for Pine-Richland High School in Pennsylvania.

Hanley is in his first season of professional hockey, making his way to the Dawgs last Friday after playing for the FPHL's Twin City Thunderbirds to start the season. The six-foot-one defenseman has eight assists, 20 penalty minutes, and a plus-four rating in his first 27 games in the FPHL this year, and played in both of Roanoke's games at Macon last weekend. The Bozeman, Montana native also played five seasons at UMass-Dartmouth (NCAA-DIII) before starting his pro career, recording five goals, 22 assists, and 50 penalty minutes across 107 career collegiate games. The 26-year-old featured in both the EHL and NA3HL during his junior hockey playing days.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will host the Quad City Storm on Friday, January 30, at 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center.







