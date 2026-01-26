Thunderbolts Come up Just Short in Peoria with 3-1 Loss

Peoria, Ill.: A tough weekend for the Thunderbolts came to a close on Sunday afternoon in Peoria, as the Thunderbolts finished strong but came up short in a 3-1 defeat to the Rivermen. The Thunderbolts' next home game at Ford Center will be on Wednesday, February 4th against the Peoria Rivermen at 7:00pm CT.

Evansville outshot the Rivermen 12-10 in the first period but quickly fell behind 3-0 in the period's second half, with Rivermen goals by Brandon Stojcevski at 11:44, Michael McChesney on a power play at 15:35, and Connor Szmul at 18:38. The Thunderbolts successfully stopped the bleeding after the first period, holding the Rivermen scoreless in the second period. Evansville's best hockey came in the third period much like it did against Quad City on Saturday, outshooting Peoria 9-3 in the final frame and refusing to roll over, while spoiling Peoria's shutout bid with 6:03 remaining with a power play goal by Keanan Stewart, assisted by Matt Clark and Matt Hobbs.

Stewart scored Evansville's goal, while Cody Karpinski stopped 20 of 23 shots on goal. The Thunderbolts and Rivermen meet again on Wednesday, February 4th at Ford Center, with Peoria leading the regular season series 4-3.

