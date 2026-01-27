Dawgs Land Wilkins and Aonso, Send Fechko in Trade with Fayetteville

Published on January 26, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that the team has traded rookie forward Trey Fechko to the Fayetteville Marksmen in exchange for defenseman Alex Wilkins and forward/defenseman John Aonso.

Wilkins is in his second full season in the SPHL after initially joining the Marksmen out of college in the spring of 2024. In 93 career games for Fayetteville, Wilkins notched five goals, 22 assists, 46 penalty minutes, and a plus-six rating, as well as one assist over three career appearances in the President's Cup Playoffs. This season, the five-foot-nine defenseman has two goals, three assists, and eight penalty minutes in 33 games played. Last season, Wilkins made the SPHL All-Rookie Team after racking up 21 points from the blue line. The Kennett Square, Pennsylvania native previously played four seasons over five years at SUNY-Geneseo (NCAA-DIII), recording 10 goals, 40 assists, 46 penalty minutes, and a plus-62 rating in 99 career games at the Division Three powerhouse. Wilkins also served as an alternate captain during his last two seasons at Geneseo. Before his college days, Wilkins played his junior hockey in the NAHL, AJHL, and CCHL.

Aonso is in his second season in the SPHL, playing in 79 games for Fayetteville after starting his SPHL tenure in Peoria for four games to begin the 2024-25 season. In his 83 combined career games, Aonso has two goals, seven assists, and 97 penalty minutes. This season, the six-foot-two utility skater has one assist and 31 penalty minutes, providing versatility by switching back-and-forth from forward to defenseman. The 26-year-old also played for the AIHL's Melbourne Ice in Australia in the 2023-24 season, putting up two goals, 17 assists, and 77 penalty minutes in 28 appearances. The Toronto Square native previously played four seasons at SUNY-Fredonia (NCAA-DIII), notching three goals, 12 assists, and 82 penalty minutes in 66 games during his college career. Aonso played three years of junior hockey, suiting up in the OJHL and the GOJHL before heading to Fredonia.

Fechko is in the midst of his rookie professional season for Roanoke, and was off to a hot start before sustaining an injury back on November 22 at Macon. At the time of his injury, the six-foot-one forward was among the SPHL's rookie leaders in scoring, with three goals, five assists, and two power play points to his name in just 12 games. Prior to turning pro with his younger brother, Marcus, the Raritan, New Jersey native played junior hockey in the NAHL, AJHL, BCHL, and USHL, as well as USHS hockey for Edina High School in Minnesota.

