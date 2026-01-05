Storm Win Home-and-Home with Evansville

MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Storm won its weekend series against the Evansville Thunderbolts with a road victory Friday and home victory Sunday.

Netminder Zane Steeves recorded both victories making 32 saves on 33 shots Friday and 33 saves on 34 shots Sunday. Friday night in Evansville Nick McHugh started the scoring for the Storm with a powerplay goal; his first of the season. The Thunderbolts tied the game and then a goal from Jesper Tarkiainen and a pair from Devin Sanders put the Storm ahead for the final score of 4-1. Sunday Evansville scored first but Donte DiPonio tied the game for the Storm in period two and Jake McDonald gave the Storm the lead two minutes into the third period. Tarkiainen put the game on ice with an empty net goal to make it 3-1.

The Storm has won six of its last seven games at home and returns to Vibrant Arena Friday with a brand new name, logo and colors.

This weekend only, the Quad City Storm rebrands to the Quad City Fire Quackers. The rebrand pays homage to the previous two teams to play hockey in the QCA; the Quad City Mallards and Quad City Flames. The jerseys are bright blue, red and yellow and feature a flaming duck as the logo. The team will wear the jerseys in Friday and Saturday's games before returning to Storm sweaters on Sunday.

Friday is the second annual Kids Run The Show Night presented by Vibrant.

Junior Achievement students will assist Storm hockey and business operations staff in their game night roles, gaining real work experience in the sports business industry.

Saturday's game is presented by Bettendorf Financial and will end with the Fire Quacker jersey auction benefitting Friendly House of the Quad Cities.

And Sunday the weekend comes to a close with Faith and Family Day. All kids 16 and under and students (must present high school or college ID) get a free ticket to the game!

