Storm Split Blowout Decisions at Roanoke

Published on February 23, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Storm split its road series versus the Roanoke Railyard Dawgs in strange fashion. Following an uncharacteristic 8-0 loss on Friday, the Storm answered back with an 8-1 win Saturday. Forward Devin Sanders tied an SPHL league record with five goals in the game and now holds the Storm's single game goal record. Zane Steeves recorded the win in net.

This weekend the playoff push continues with three massive games versus the Evansville Thunderbolts and Huntsville Havoc.

Friday the Storm buses to Indiana for game one versus the T-Bolts. Both teams will travel back to Vibrant Arena at The MARK on Saturday to square off on Union Night. The game is the final Dollar Beer night of the season and ticket sales are trending toward a sellout. Fans are encouraged to purchase their seats early to guarantee availability.

Sunday the weekend concludes with a home game versus the Huntsville Havoc. Puck drop Sunday is at 2:10 PM and, at all Sunday Storm home games, dogs are permitted with proof of current rabies and distemper vaccination.

