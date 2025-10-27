Dawgs Place Kinash on Team Suspension

October 27, 2025

ROANOKE, VA - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that forward Matt Kinash has been placed on team suspension to pursue professional opportunities outside of hockey. With the suspension, Roanoke will maintain his SPHL playing rights for the 2025-26 season, but Kinash will not actively take up a roster spot on the team.

"I want to thank the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for bringing me in and giving me the chance to live out my hockey dream," said Kinash. "A huge thanks goes to Coach Bremner, the management and staff, and my teammates. I've decided that it's best for myself and my family for me to take an opportunity in the investment banking industry, but I'll always be cheering for the Dawgs."

Kinash appeared in two games with two different teams to start the 2025-26 season. Kinash started the year with the Pensacola Ice Flyers, appearing in their home-opening win against the Macon Mayhem on October 18, and suited up for Roanoke in a 5-0 win at Knoxville last Friday night after signing with the Dawgs late last week. Before turning pro, the Edmonton, Alberta native played for five years of collegiate hockey, spending two seasons at UMass-Lowell (NCAA-DI), two seasons at University of Alaska-Anchorage (NCAA-DI), and one season at Toronto Metro University (USports). The 25-year-old had two goals, five assists, 22 penalty minutes, and a minus-two rating in 40 career NCAA games, and added one goal, three assists, and six penalty minutes in 16 games while at Toronto Metro. Kinash earned his master's degree in Business Administration from Toronto Metro after completing his bachelor's degree at Alaska-Anchorage.

The Rail Yard Dawgs visit the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday, October 31, at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum at 7:30 P.M. EST.







