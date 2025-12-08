Storm Split at Knoxville

MOLINE, IL. - The Quad City Storm split its two game road series with the Knoxville Ice Bears and has now one two of its last three games ahead of the upcoming three game homestand at Vibrant Arena at The MARK.

Friday and Saturday the Storm battle the Birmingham Bulls for the first time this season.

Friday is Rock n' Roll Night featuring a postgame concert by Saints of Sabbath; one of the country's premiere Black Sabbath cover bands. Admission to the concert is free with a Storm ticket and the game is presented by Astra Furniture. Saturday is Radar's Birthday, celebrating the Storm's mascot with appearances by ten of his mascot friends. The first 500 kids in attendance receive a youth Storm jersey courtesy of game sponsor, Tyson.

Sunday the Storm faceoff against the Evansville Thunderbolts. Santa will be in attendance for free pictures and there will be a postgame player autograph session on the ice. Dogs are permitted at Sunday's game with proof of rabies vaccination and the inside of the arena will be decorated with Christmas lights all weekend. The games this weekend are the team's final at home before the Christmas holiday. The Storm returns to home ice Friday December 26th.

