Ice Bears Drop Heartbreaker to Bolts with Late Goal Against

Published on November 22, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Knoxville conceded a late go-ahead goal in the third period after battling back from an earlier deficit in a 4-1 loss to the Evansville Thunderbolts at the Ford Center Saturday night.

Noah Giesbrecht made 26 stops in just his second career game. PHOTO: Aric Morgan. Myles Abbate put the Thunderbolts ahead for good with just over two minutes remaining when Evansville intercepted a breakout pass in the Knoxville zone and squeaked it past Noah Giesbrecht, who kept Knoxville in the game with a series of big saves and finished with 26 stops.

Eelis Laaksonen and Derek Contessa scored empty net goals in the final minute and a half for the Thunderbolts, who have won seven straight.

Both teams had chances to strike first during the opening period, but both goaltenders stood strong to keep the game scoreless at the first intermission.

Giesbrecht denied Keanan Stewart on a two-on-one and poked away the loose puck before Evansville could pounce on the rebound. Giesbrecht later stopped Scott Kirton by sticking out the right pad as Kirton was cutting across the crease on a breakaway.

Will van der Veen scored late in the second period on a loose puck in the slot following a net mouth scramble. Giesbrecht kicked away an initial chance by Matthew Hobbs, who proceeded to crash into Giesbrecht, knocking the Knoxville goalie on his back. With a second Evansville skater also in the crease, Myles Abbate took the loose puck and slid it from the left side to van der Veen out in front, who scored on the open net. Knoxville's protests for goaltender interference were dismissed by referee Michael Robinson and the goal was upheld.

Davide Gaeta tied the game for Knoxville when he tapped in a loose puck by Kristian Stead at 11:43 of the third. Blake Tosto and Billy Roche kept the puck in the zone with Roche sending the puck into traffic in the slot. The puck sat for Gaeta, who put the puck on net for his third of the season. Stead made 35 saves for Evansville.

Knoxville begins a stretch of three games in three days in three different cities when it travels to Roanoke on Wednesday. Evansville is in Macon on Wednesday.







SPHL Stories from November 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.