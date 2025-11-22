SPHL Announces Suspensions

Published on November 22, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced on Saturday the following suspensions:

Pensacola's Sam Dabrowski

Pensacola's Sam Dabrowski has been suspended for two games as a result of his actions during an altercation at 16:53 of the first period in Game 49, Pensacola at Huntsville, played on Friday, November 21.

Dabrowski will miss Pensacola's games against Huntsville tonight and on November 26.

Pensacola's Lukas Jirousek

Pensacola's Lukas Jirousek has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in Game 49, Pensacola at Huntsville, played on Friday, November 21.

Jirousek was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 14:31 of the third period.

Jirousek will miss Pensacola's game tonight against Huntsville.

Quad City's Dmitri Toporowski

Quad City's Dmitri Toporowski has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in Game 50, Quad City at Peoria, played on Friday, November 21.

At 14:44 of the second period, Toporowski was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for spearing.

Toporowski will miss Quad City's game tonight against Peoria.







SPHL Stories from November 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.