Havoc Heat up After First, Overrun Ice Flyers, 7-3

Published on November 22, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc overcame a slow start and surged past the Pensacola Ice Flyers, unleashing a dominant 7-3 victory.

The Ice Flyers got on the board first, putting the Havoc under pressure from the start. Gloves landed on the ice shortly after, resulting in the teams trading major penalties for fighting. At 17:55, Connor Galloway found an opening, scoring the equalizer with a wrist shot. The Ice Flyers answered on a power-play with just 14 seconds left in the first frame, leaving them up 2-1.

Unwilling to sit on the deficit for long, Gio Procopio, assisted by Nathan Berke and Connor Galloway, scored a power-play goal, leveling the score once again. Ashton Paul, backed by Nathan Berke and Connor Galloway, extended the lead three minutes later, scoring a five-hole goal. With the help of Austin Alger, Josh Kestner fired a puck behind the opposing goalie. Finding a gap and breaking away, Ashton Paul tucked a backhand shot past the goalie, putting the Havoc up 5-2 before the second intermission.

The third period remained busy for the Havoc, making 13 shots on goal. Cole Reginato scored just 12 seconds into the final frame, extending the lead. The Ice Flyers responded for the last time that night, scoring on a power-play. More penalties followed, but the Havoc remained focused. Nathan Berke, assisted by Cole Reginato, found the back of the net despite being a man down, bringing the score to 7-3.

Billy Girard IV stopped 26-of-29 shots to secure the win. Huntsville went 1-for-6 on the power play.

The Havoc will be on the road for their next game on Wednesday, November 26 against the Pensacola Ice Flyers at the Pensacola Bay Center.







