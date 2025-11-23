Bostedt & Rivermen Shut Out Storm, 2-0

Published on November 22, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







MOLINE, IL - Rivermen goaltender Jack Bostedt made 27 saves for the first Rivermen shutout of the season as Peoria (7-4-0) blanked the Quad City Storm (3-7-1) 2-0 at Vibrant Arena at the MARK on Saturday night. Griffen Fox and Michael McChesney scored for the Rivermen as Peoria was able to salvage a weekend split against the rival Storm.

The Rivermen jumped ahead early and didn't look back as a solid defensive performance complemented an exceptional outing between the pipes by Bostedt. The Rivermen will return to Moline on Wednesday, November 26, for another matchup with the Storm; face-off is set for 6:10 pm.

FIRST PERIOD

Unlike Friday night, the Rivermen wasted little time getting on the scoreboard. Just over five minutes into the contest, Kylar Fenton stepped in over the Quad City line along the left-wing side and then curled to the high slot. Fenton then sent a quick shot that missed the net wide to the left, but the puck deflected off the boards and back out in front. A mad scramble ensued as Mike Gelatt and Griffen Fox both got their stick on the puck, and Fox was able to bury on a back-handed shot. Quad City came on late in the first period with a power play and some quality chances in front, but despite out-shooting the Rivermen 8-7, they could not crack Rivermen goaltender Jack Bostedt.

SECOND PERIOD

The middle frame was a battle of defenses as both the Rivermen and the Storm's defensive corps tightened their checking, ensuring that most chances offensively were quick one-and-dones. Things heated up late in the second after Ben Lindberg and Eimantas Norekia faced off for the first fight of the night. This led to a Rivermen power play that gave Peoria momentum, if not their second goal of the game. That came shortly afterward as Fenton fired a shot from the high slot that Brandon McNamara deflected in front. The deflection slowed up the slot for Michael McChesney to corral the puck in front of the net and quickly bury a back-hander past Quad City netminder Zane Steeves. McChesney's ninth goal of the season put the Rivermen up 2-0 late in the second period. The Rivermen outshot the Storm in the second, 14-5.

THIRD PERIOD

The Rivermen played lock-down defense in the third period. Despite being outshot in the third period by Quad City 14-6, Rivermen goaltender Jack Bostedt made save after save, most of which looked routine. By the end of the contest, Bostedt had his first shutout of the season under his belt, and the Rivermen skated off to a 2-0 victory.ctory.







SPHL Stories from November 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.