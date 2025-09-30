Ice Flyers Sign Former Presidents Cup Champion Ethan Price

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers and forward Ethan Price have agreed to terms for the 2025-26 season.

"It is always great when you can add a recent Champion to your team. Ethan joined the league late last season and was an important piece to winning the SPHL Championship. His versatility to play up and down the lineup and pushes the players around him. We look forward to welcoming him to Pensacola." said Head Coach Jeremy Gates.

Price, a right-handed RW/C, joins the Ice Flyers following his President's Cup championship run with the Evansville Thunderbolts. He appeared in 13 games with the team but made an unforgettable impact, assisting on the overtime game-winner to secure the President's Cup.

Before his time in the SPHL, Price competed in France2 and in the ECHL with the Worcester Railers. He brings in a wealth of experience to help elevate the Ice Flyers moving forward.

When asked how he would describe himself to Ice Flyer Nation, Price said, "I'm a strong two-way forward who competes hard every shift." He added, "Outside of hockey, I'm an authentic, outgoing guy who values faith and family."







