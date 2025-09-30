Marksmen Sign Cristian Wong-Ramos
SPHL Fayetteville Marksmen

Marksmen Sign Cristian Wong-Ramos

Published on September 30, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Fayetteville Marksmen News Release


FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of goaltender Cristian Wong-Ramos for the 2025-26 season.

Wong-Ramos, 24, played the last four seasons at Trine University, where he earned a 19-6-1 record in 37 appearances.

The Alameda, California, native earned a 2.24 goals-against average and recorded a .904 save percentage with Trine.

Wong-Ramos joins the following announced players for the 2025-26 season:

Forwards: Chance Gorman, Cayden Cahill, Sam Anzai, Kyler Head, Alex Gritz, Paul Maust, Khristian Acosta, John Moncovich, Stefan Miklakos, John Aonso

Defensemen: Ryan Lieth, Blake Holmes, Gehrig Lindberg, Tyler Love, Alex Davis, Alex Wilkins

Goaltenders: Mason Beaupit

Don't miss Opening Night presented by Jaggers Saturday, October 18 and follow Wong-Ramos and the Marksmen all season long- Get your season tickets today!

Check out the Fayetteville Marksmen Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



SPHL Stories from September 30, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central