Marksmen Sign Cristian Wong-Ramos

Published on September 30, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of goaltender Cristian Wong-Ramos for the 2025-26 season.

Wong-Ramos, 24, played the last four seasons at Trine University, where he earned a 19-6-1 record in 37 appearances.

The Alameda, California, native earned a 2.24 goals-against average and recorded a .904 save percentage with Trine.

Wong-Ramos joins the following announced players for the 2025-26 season:

Forwards: Chance Gorman, Cayden Cahill, Sam Anzai, Kyler Head, Alex Gritz, Paul Maust, Khristian Acosta, John Moncovich, Stefan Miklakos, John Aonso

Defensemen: Ryan Lieth, Blake Holmes, Gehrig Lindberg, Tyler Love, Alex Davis, Alex Wilkins

Goaltenders: Mason Beaupit

Don't miss Opening Night presented by Jaggers Saturday, October 18 and follow Wong-Ramos and the Marksmen all season long- Get your season tickets today!







SPHL Stories from September 30, 2025

Marksmen Sign Cristian Wong-Ramos - Fayetteville Marksmen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.