Marksmen Sign Cristian Wong-Ramos
Published on September 30, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of goaltender Cristian Wong-Ramos for the 2025-26 season.
Wong-Ramos, 24, played the last four seasons at Trine University, where he earned a 19-6-1 record in 37 appearances.
The Alameda, California, native earned a 2.24 goals-against average and recorded a .904 save percentage with Trine.
Wong-Ramos joins the following announced players for the 2025-26 season:
Forwards: Chance Gorman, Cayden Cahill, Sam Anzai, Kyler Head, Alex Gritz, Paul Maust, Khristian Acosta, John Moncovich, Stefan Miklakos, John Aonso
Defensemen: Ryan Lieth, Blake Holmes, Gehrig Lindberg, Tyler Love, Alex Davis, Alex Wilkins
Goaltenders: Mason Beaupit
Don't miss Opening Night presented by Jaggers Saturday, October 18 and follow Wong-Ramos and the Marksmen all season long- Get your season tickets today!
