Marksmen Sign Stefan Miklakos

Published on September 23, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of forward Stefan Miklakos for the 2025-26 season.

Miklakos, 25, had a two-game SPHL debut with the Macon Mayhem last season following four seasons of collegiate hockey at SUNY-Geneseo.

In college, the Pelham, New York, native scored 31 goals and 60 points in 98 games for his Geneseo Ice Knights, and was teammates with recently announced Marksmen returner Alex Wilkins.

Miklakos joins the following announced players for the 2025-26 season:

Forwards: Chance Gorman, Cayden Cahill, Sam Anzai, Kyler Head, Alex Gritz, Paul Maust, Khristian Acosta, John Moncovich

Defensemen: Ryan Lieth, Nick Parody, Blake Holmes, Gehrig Lindberg, Tyler Love, Alex Davis, Alex Wilkins

Goaltenders: Mason Beaupit

Don't miss Opening Night presented by Jaggers Saturday, October 18 and follow Moncovich and the Marksmen all season long- Get your season tickets today!







SPHL Stories from September 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.