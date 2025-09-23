Manning Returns to Roanoke for 2025-26 Season

The Rail Yard Dawgs announced that Tim Manning has signed a contract for the 2025-26 season.

The five-foot-ten forward, Tim Manning, started his professional career with the Dawgs in the second half of the 2024-25 season. He played in 12 games, where he had two goals and two assists.

Prior to the Dawgs, Manning played four years of collegiate hockey for Albertus Magnus College (NCAA DIII). Over his four years at Albertus Magnus, he appeared in 97 games. He scored a total of 28 points and 32 assists.

Training camp begins Tuesday, October 7, 2025, at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times for sessions open to the public will be announced at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2025-26 season at home on Friday, October 17, against the Huntsville Havoc. Opening Night is presented by Haley Toyota of Roanoke with 94.9 Star Country. Single game tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 17, at 10:00 A.M. online and at the Berglund Center box office.







