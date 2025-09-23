Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on September 23, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)







This past week the Canadian Football League unveiled rule changes to make the game more innovative; the Women's National Basketball Association named Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson MVP for the fourth time; the SPHL announced expansion to Mobile, Alabama for the 2027-28 season; and the Quebec Capitales won their fourth straight Frontier League Championships.

Highlights from this week come from the Canadian Football League, Women's National Basketball Association, SPHL, Frontier League, Pioneer League, South Atlantic League, Florida State League, Midwest League, California League, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, Northern Super League, Premier Lacrosse League, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

The Canadian Football League (CFL) is making a bold move to evolve the game with a set of changes centred upon entertainment and innovation. At a media conference, Commissioner Stewart Johnston announced that changes will be instituted over the next two seasons through a phased approach. The most significant modifications will come in 2027 with goalposts being moved to the back of the end zone and the field being re-sized. In anticipation of these structural changes, beginning in 2026, the rouge will be modified and adjustments will be introduced to ensure more consistent game flow. "This is all about making our great game even more entertaining," said Commissioner Johnston. "We are trading field goals for touchdowns, while improving fan experience in stadiums and at home. "These changes are the most significant in decades. We are retaining the unique elements upon which our traditions stand, but innovating where change is needed to evolve our world-class game."

The CFL is making a bold move to evolve the game with a set of changes centered upon entertainment and innovation. Commissioner Stewart Johnston announced that changes will be instituted over the next two seasons through a phased approach. The most significant modifications will come in 2027 with goalposts being moved to the back of the end zone and the field being re-sized. In anticipation of these structural changes, beginning in 2026, the rouge will be modified and adjustments will be introduced to ensure more consistent game flow.

Nathan Rourke didn't hold back when asked about the new changes announced by the CFL on Monday. He called the changes 'garbage' and says no players or coaches were consulted ahead of this announcement.

Bryan Hayes and Jamie McLennan discuss the new changes coming in the CFL and are the changes too radical for the traditional Canadian Football fan.

National Arena League

The National Arena League officially announces that the Salina Liberty will join the league for the upcoming 2026 season. Salina is an experienced franchise founded in 2015, with its first game played in 2016. The Liberty have competed in multiple indoor and arena football leagues over the years. This month, ownership finalized its decision to make the NAL the team's future home, and the league unanimously approved the move. The expansion adds Kansas to the NAL footprint, strengthening its Midwest presence. The Salina Liberty play their home games at the Tony's Pizza Event Center in Salina, Kansas. Both the team and the league benefit from this agreement, as Salina brings more than a decade of operational experience and football expertise to the NAL. "One of the easiest decisions I've made since becoming Commissioner, Salina's resume speaks for itself. The Liberty are a great example of the NAL's expansion efforts as we welcome true expansion teams entering their first season of play, while also growing into new states with experienced franchises that already have strong fan bases," said Commissioner Ikard.

The National Arena League is proud to announce that the Southwest Kansas Storm will be joining the league for the 2026 season. Strengthening the league's presence in Kansas, the Storm join the Salina Liberty in choosing the National Arena League for their future. The league announced both teams today, marking an impactful milestone for the National Arena League. Founded in 2021, the Southwest Kansas Storm play their home games at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City, Kansas. The team has competed successfully at both the indoor and arena football levels, playing in two leagues over four seasons. The Storm also have history facing some of the National Arena League's longest-active franchises during both regular season and playoff competition. "The addition of the Southwest Kansas Storm is a major step for our league and member teams. They not only provide a close regional playing partner for several of our teams, but also bring a competitive presence on the field as an experienced franchise with years under their belt," stated Commissioner Ikard, who attended the team's press conference in Dodge City, Kansas.

Indoor Football League

The Bay Area Panthers announced that the organization will enter dormancy for the 2026 Indoor Football League season. To our Panthers Family - fans, players, coaches, staff, partners, and community, It is with deep respect and gratitude that we announce the unfortunate news that the Bay Area Panthers will be entering dormancy for the 2026 Indoor Football League season. This was not an easy decision, and it comes after extensive reflection on the future of the team, the challenges we've faced, and the responsibility we carry to our community.

The Vegas Knight Hawks announced that Head Coach and General Manager Mike Davis has signed a four-year contract extension to remain with the organization through the 2029 season. Davis, the only head coach and general manager in franchise history, led the Knight Hawks to their first title this season, culminating in a 64-61 victory over the Green Bay Blizzard in the IFL National Championship Game on August 23. "Coach Davis has done a remarkable job over these past four years, building this organization from the ground up to create a winning culture and deliver another champion to Las Vegas," said Knight Hawks CEO and Director Rob Foley. "We are very pleased that Mike will continue to lead a program that he has molded into a top destination for IFL athletes."

The Tulsa Oilers have announced the hiring of Billy Back as the team's new Offensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach, bringing the five-time champion to Tulsa for the 2026 season. Back brings a championship pedigree and a history of offensive success to the Oilers. Most recently, he served as Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator for the Tucson Sugar Skulls in 2024 and 2025. Prior to his time in Tucson, Back led the Frisco Fighters to the best record in the Indoor Football League for two straight seasons (2022-2023). Under his leadership, Frisco ranked near the top of the league in points scored, featured the league's top rushing offense, and boasted the best run defense in the IFL. Back joined Frisco in 2022 after guiding the Spokane Shock to the 2021 IFL Playoffs, and in his first season with the Fighters, he led the team to a 14-2 regular season record and a berth in the Conference Championship.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The WNBA announced that Las Vegas Aces forward/center A'ja Wilson has earned a record fourth WNBA Kia Most Valuable Player award after leading the Aces to a 30-14 finish, including a franchise-record 16-game winning streak to close out the season, which was instrumental in the Aces securing the No. 2 seed leading into the playoffs. Not only is Wilson the only player to be named M'VP more than three times, but she also was the 2024 M'VP and is now just the second back-to-back league M'VP since Cynthia Cooper earned the honor in 1997 and 1998. Wilson's first M'VP came in 2020 and her second in 2022, ahead of winning her first WNBA title. Prior to today's announcement, Wilson was tied with the legendary Lauren Jackson, Lisa Leslie and Sheryl Swoopes as the only players in league history with three M'VP trophies. Over the course of the season, Wilson tallied beyond M'VP stat lines with 23.4 points per game on 50.5% field goal shooting, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.6 steals per game. She is the only player in the history of the league to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal per game - a feat she first accomplished in her third M'VP season.

A'ja Wilson 2025 WNBA MVP. When you're talking about the Greatest Players of All Time, don't forget to mention A'ja Wilson.

The WNBA announced that Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon has been named the 2025 Kia WNBA Sixth Player of the Year, making her the first player in franchise history to win the award. Hillmon's recognition caps a breakout season defined by remarkable growth, durability, and impact off the bench. After averaging 5.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in 2024, she elevated her production to 8.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game in 2025, while transforming her perimeter game with 53 made three-pointers - after hitting just one across her first three WNBA seasons.

Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith and Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson have been named the 2025 Kia WNBA Co-Defensive Players of the Year. This is the first Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Award for Smith, and the third for Wilson (2022, 2023). Smith and Wilson received 29 votes each from a national panel of 72 sportswriters and broadcasters. Seattle Storm guard Gabby Williams finished in second place with nine votes, Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas was third with three votes, and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier was fourth with two votes.

In her first season as a WNBA head coach, Natalie Nakase made league history by leading the expansion Golden State Valkyries to the playoffs in their inaugural season. Nakase was awarded Coach of the Year honors for her transformative culture-setting impact. Nakase brought championship DNA to the Valkyries, serving as a lead assistant for multiple title teams with the Las Vegas Aces. In building a team from scratch, she approached this season as an opportunity to establish a winning mentality and ideal playing style with her new players. "We are a brand-new team, it's going to take time, so I'm allowing our girls space to process the season day by day," Nakase said in a preseason interview with ESPN. "I'm trying to get them to get the mindset of, let's just get 1% better every single day, just be in control of what we can control."

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers was named the Kia 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year. Over 36 games in 2025, Bueckers averaged 19.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting .477 from the field and .331 from three. Bueckers' rookie campaign was one for the record books. She tallied the third-most points (692) and assists (194) by a rookie in WNBA history, while posting the highest single-game scoring performance ever by a rookie with her 44-point outing at the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 20. Her 30-game double-digit scoring streak to start her career is the third-longest in WNBA history behind A'ja Wilson (33 games, 2018) and Candace Parker (32 games, 2008), while her 17 20-point games finish tied for fifth all-time.

NBA G League

The Noblesville Boom announced the selection of Ryan Grant as president of business operations, bringing decades of sports leadership to one of Indiana's most exciting professional teams. Grant previously spent six years as president of business operations for the Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves. During his six-year tenure, Grant led the organization through record-setting growth in attendance, fan engagement and revenue. Under his leadership, the Wolves earned the 2022-23 President's Choice Award, recognizing excellence in business performance, and Grant was named the league's Executive of the Year. "Ryan's experience across multiple levels of professional sports makes him an ideal leader for the Noblesville Boom," said Mel Raines, CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "As part of our player development pipeline and a key piece of the Pacers' basketball ecosystem, the Boom play an important role in our long-term vision. Ryan understands what it takes to grow a team, build a brand and connect with a community, which will be essential as we grow our presence in Noblesville."

The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, named Joe Barrer as the franchise's third head coach, while also naming Alex Kaufman as General Manager of Basketball Operations and Dillon McGowan as Associate General Manager. New Associate Head Coach JD DuBois joins Barrer on the coaching staff, along with assistant coaches Will Bynum, Danté Milligan, and AJ Carr. Barrer brings a wealth of coaching experience to the Squadron and spent the past two seasons as an assistant on former head coach T.J. Saint's staff. Prior to joining the Squadron in 2023-24, Barrer served as head coach of the Lakeland (now Osceola) Magic of the NBA G League. In his time as head coach of the Magic, Barrer led the team to a 41-55 record, including finishing the 2022-23 season with a regular season record of 18-14. Prior to taking over as head coach, he spent four seasons in both assistant and associate head coach roles for Lakeland under head coach Stan Heath.

HOCKEY

SPHL

The SPHL announced that it will be expanding to Mobile, AL, following a unanimous vote of approval by the league's Board of Governors. The team will be owned and operated by Zawyer Sports & Entertainment, led by CEO Andy Kaufmann, and is set to begin play in Mobile for the 2027-28 SPHL season. "I am extremely excited to welcome Mobile and Zawyer Sports to the SPHL," said Commissioner Doug Price. "Having gotten to know Andy over the last several years, he embodies not only a passion for hockey, but more importantly, a passion for the community, and he will be a tremendous addition to the SPHL. "We are excited and proud to bring professional hockey back to Mobile," said Kaufmann. "We will aim to place a competitive team on the ice while also providing a fun, family-friendly product both in the stands and in the community. We look forward to ushering in this new era of hockey in the city's brand-new arena."

Mobile gets SPHL hockey team, debuts at new arena in 2027. Hockey is officially returning to the Port City.

BASEBALL

Frontier League

The Quebec Capitales and Schaumburg Boomers went toe-to-toe in the decisive Game 5 of the 2025 Frontier League Finals at Wintrust Field.

Quebec broke a 5-5 tie in the ninth inning to seal a dramatic 6-5 victory and capture their fourth consecutive Frontier League championship.

Pioneer League

In just the second year of the team's existence, the Oakland Ballers are Pioneer League champions. The Ballers toppled the Idaho Falls Chukars, 8-1, in front of a sellout crowd of 4,100 at Raimondi Park to bring a well-deserved championship to Oakland. With a 73-23 regular season, the Ballers broke the PBL modern era record for wins in a campaign. They dominated opposition all year, winning 13 straight series through the completion of the regular season. But, the playoffs were more difficult for Oakland. The Ogden Raptors pushed the Ballers to three games, and the Chukars won the first two in Idaho Falls to put Oakland on the brink of elimination. Still, Ballers found a way to take the championship series, outscoring the Chukars 26-6 in the process.

The Oakland Ballers have won their first Pioneer League Championship. They beat the Idaho Falls Chukar 8-1 in Game 5 Sunday night.

South Atlantic League

Mets prospect Hoss Brewer records the final out for High-A Brooklyn Cyclones to win the 2025 South Atlantic League title.

Florida State League

Tigers prospect Logan Berrier records the final out for Single-A Lakeland, Flying Tigers who wins its first Florida State League title since 2012

Midwest League

Tigers right-hander Marco Jimenez closes out the Midwest League championship for High-A West Michigan Whitecaps with a strikeout

California League

Giants prospect Lisbel Diaz hauls in a fly ball to cap off Single-A San Jose Giants California League championship win

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Messi Bags BRACE As Inter Miami Defeat D.C. United!

National Women's Soccer League

The NWSL announced a pair of Combines to help talent break into the league. It is the first ever set of Combines to be introduced into the league, after the NWSL dropped the draft.

Gainbridge Super League

Fort Lauderdale United FC is excited to announce that Alissa "Ali" Rogers has been named the club's Head Coach, effective immediately. Rogers, formerly Associate Head Coach, has been serving as acting head coach since the start of preseason. With her promotion, Rogers becomes the second head coach in club history and the first woman to hold the position. Former Head Coach Tyrone Mears, who guided the club through its inaugural campaign, has been elevated to President of Soccer and will continue shaping the club's long-term vision. "We're thrilled to officially name Ali Rogers as our head coach," said Aly Hassan, General Manager of Fort Lauderdale United FC. She's been a very valuable part of our club's progress - shaping our identity, setting high standards, and building strong relationships within the team. Her impact has been felt in every part of the organization, and this promotion reflects both her leadership and the belief we have in her vision. We're proud to take this next step with her at the helm."

Northern Super League

The Northern Super League's first season is wrapping up. There was a lot of excitement surrounding it, but attracting players hasn't been simple when competing with well-established leagues in Europe and the U.S.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) unveiled its 2025-26 regular season schedule, highlighting a 21-week slate packed with high-intensity action and the debut of promising new stars. The 126-game regular season begins with NLL Faceoff Weekend, highlighted by the Toronto Rock visiting the Oshawa FireWolves on Friday, November 28 at 7:30 PM ET, and continues the next day with the San Diego Seals visiting the Ottawa Black Bears, the three-time defending champion Buffalo Bandits hosting the Georgia Swarm, and the Colorado Mammoth heading west to battle the Vancouver Warriors. Fans can catch all the action live on ESPN+ in the United States, and TSN+ and NLL+ in Canada. The first-ever Toronto versus Oshawa clash will showcase the much-anticipated rookie debut of Cornell star CJ Kirst, the Rock's first overall pick in the 2025 NLL Draft, as he faces reigning NLL Rookie of the Year Dyson Williams in the FireWolves' first home game at Tribute Communities Centre in Oshawa.

Premier Lacrosse League

Top 10 Highlights from the 2025 PLL Championship.

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

The Chicago Hounds announced that former Director of Player Operations William Magie has been promoted to General Manager. James English, the Hounds' Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and former General Manager, will now be primarily focused on his duties as the team's CEO. "Will has been a fantastic partner in building our current roster and shaping the identity of this team," English stated. "They say you should surround yourself with people smarter than you, so it's time to empower Will to lead us forward as the Hounds' General Manager." Magie first joined the Hounds' front office in October 2023, after the Hounds inaugural season. As the Director of Player Operations, Magie worked closely with the athletes on a day-to-day basis, allowing a smooth transition into his new role as General Manager.

League One Volleyball

VERSANT announced it has acquired media rights for League One Volleyball (LOVB), bringing the premier women's professional volleyball league in the U.S. to a national prime-time audience on USA Network starting January 2026. Under the multi-year agreement, USA Network will exclusively air the league's Match of the Week in prime time on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET. The agreement also provides for live prime-time coverage of the league's playoffs, including the 2026 LOVB Championship Match where the champions will be crowned live on USA Network. "We're thrilled to showcase the stars of LOVB and bring women's pro volleyball to a national prime-time audience on USA Network beginning this January," said Celia Kohl, SVP, Strategy & Business Development for VERSANT. "These women are Olympic medalists and collegiate champions, representing some of the best volleyball players in the world. Our partnership with LOVB is the latest example of VERSANT's commitment to highlighting premier women's sports leagues on our networks and further establishes USA Network as a destination for top-tier sports programming."

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The top 10 blocks from across the league in 2025!







SPHL Stories from September 23, 2025

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.