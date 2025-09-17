Knight Hawks Announce Contract Extension for Head Coach Mike Davis

Published on September 16, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today, September 16, that Head Coach and General Manager Mike Davis has signed a four-year contract extension to remain with the organization through the 2029 season.

Davis, the only head coach and general manager in franchise history, led the Knight Hawks to their first title this season, culminating in a 64-61 victory over the Green Bay Blizzard in the IFL National Championship Game on August 23.

"Coach Davis has done a remarkable job over these past four years, building this organization from the ground up to create a winning culture and deliver another champion to Las Vegas," said Knight Hawks CEO and Director Rob Foley. "We are very pleased that Mike will continue to lead a program that he has molded into a top destination for IFL athletes."

Davis has compiled a 35-32 record over his four seasons with the Knight Hawks, and a 24-12 record over the past two seasons. His tenure includes two playoff appearances and a championship.

"I am proud to have this organization believe in me to lead this team long-term," said Davis. "We have assembled a special group at Lee's Family Forum that has achieved amazing things, and I know we are just scratching the surface of what we can accomplish together for Knight Hawks fans in the years to come."

Davis began his IFL tenure as the Head Coach of the Nebraska Danger from 2010-15, leading that team to three straight Conference Championships from 2013-15. He coached the Arena Football League's Omaha Beef from 2005-09. Davis also worked four seasons as the Manager of Player Personnel for the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan RoughRiders from 2016-19 and one season as Defensive Line Coach for the Toronto Argonauts in 2020.

Under Davis' leadership, the Knight Hawks have produced eight All-IFL selections over the past two seasons, the 2025 Special Teams Player of the Year in Antonio Wimbush, the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year in Bryce Hampton, and the 2024 Most Valuable Player in Ja'Rome Johnson.

Season tickets for the 2026 Knight Hawks season are on sale now. To purchase full-season plans, visit knighthawksfootball.com.







