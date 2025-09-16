Martin Returns to Barnstormers

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed wide receiver Demonte Martin to the 2026 roster, Head Coach Andre Coles announced today.

Martin (6-5, 195, California University - Pennsylvania) returns to the Iowa Barnstormers after joining the team for the last four games of the 2025 season where he had ten receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Collegiately, Martin began his career at Robert Morris University where he spent four seasons from 2019-2022. During his time with the Colonials, Martin appeared in 24 games tallying 34 receptions for 476 yards and three touchdowns. Ahead of his junior season, Martin transferred to California University - Pennsylvania where he finished his collegiate playing time. In two seasons with the Vulcans, Martin appeared in 23 games tallying 57 receptions for 763 yards and three touchdowns.

"Demonte is a speedy wide receiver with good size," said Head Coach Andre Coles. "I am excited to see what he can do in our offense with a full season in the IFL after finishing last season in Iowa."

Martin will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

