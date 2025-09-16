Barnstormers Host Garage Sale

Published on September 16, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers will be hosting a Garage Sale on September 25 and 26 at the Iowa Events Center.

The Garage Sale will take place in the EMC Expo Center Hall A on Thursday, September 25 from 10AM-7PM.

Fans will have the opportunity to score incredible deals on The HANGAR merchandise items, team-issued apparel, game used equipment, exclusive memorabilia, last chance items, and more!

Deals will be available in-person only.







Indoor Football League Stories from September 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.