Barnstormers Host Garage Sale
Published on September 16, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)
Iowa Barnstormers News Release
DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers will be hosting a Garage Sale on September 25 and 26 at the Iowa Events Center.
The Garage Sale will take place in the EMC Expo Center Hall A on Thursday, September 25 from 10AM-7PM.
Fans will have the opportunity to score incredible deals on The HANGAR merchandise items, team-issued apparel, game used equipment, exclusive memorabilia, last chance items, and more!
Deals will be available in-person only.
