Blizzard Sign Defensive Lineman Demario Martin for the 2026 Season

Published on September 16, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed DL Demario Martin for the 2026 season.

A native of Columbus, MS, Demario Martin is a defensive lineman coming into the 2026 season as an Indoor Football League rookie. He is a 6'2" and 255-pound force on the defensive side of the ball. Martin comes from two great football programs in his home state of Mississippi.

In the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Martin played for the Copiah-Lincoln (Co-Lin) Community College Wolves. As a member of the Wolves, he recorded 33 total tackles, six tackles for loss, two and a half sacks, and two fumble recoveries in 12 games before moving on to a different program. Co-Lin has some history with fostering talent. NFL players such as Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malik Health and Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat both spent one to two years with the team early in their collegiate careers.

Thanks to Martin's incredible play with the Wolves, he found an opportunity with Delta State. For three seasons (2022, 2023, and 2024), Martin suited up for the Delta State Statesmen. In 27 games, he tallied 68 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, two pass breakups, and four forced fumbles. In addition, Martin proved his defensive versatility by playing linebacker in 2022 and switching to the defensive line for 2023 and 2024. The Statesmen were back-to-back Gulf South Conference Champions in 2022 and 2023. Then, in 2024, Martin was awarded for his individual efforts as he was named a Second Team All-GSC defensive lineman. The Blizzard and the Statesmen are no strangers; just last year, Delta State alum Tramond Lofton spent 15 games with the Blizz.

Demario Martin will join the Green Bay Blizzard defensive front for 2026 Training Camp. In an interview with Justin David Kish, Martin likened his play style to that of Green Bay Packers' newly acquired defensive end Micah Parsons. Such tenacity could be a difference maker in the throes of the IFL's nonstop action.

