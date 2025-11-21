Blizzard Sign Defensive Lineman Tevaughn Grant for the 2026 Season

The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed defensive lineman Tevaughn Grant for the 2026 season.

An IFL veteran joins the defensive trenches of Green Bay! Tevaughn Grant, a defensive lineman from Paterson, New Jersey, will be entering his fourth year in the IFL during the 2026 season. He brings championship experience from his time with the Bay Area Panthers. At 6-3, 235 pounds, Grant is the latest enforcer to join the Blizz.

Before starting his professional career, Grant spent four years at Wagner, from 2016 to 2019. He appeared in 37 games and tallied 100 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, one interception, two pass breakups, five forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. During his senior season, Grant was named a Second Team All-NEC defensive lineman, capping off his collegiate career with an impressive accomplishment.

In 2023, Grant's professional career officially began. He was a rookie with the Bay Area Panthers during their 2023 championship season. That year, Grant contributed 49 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one blocked kick through fifteen games. He was also named a Second Team All-IFL DL and IFL All-Rookie DL. One season into his career, Grant already began proving himself as a playmaker.

For the next two seasons, Grant would remain a Bay Area Panther. He appeared in 11 games in 2024, recording 26.5 tackles, six tackles for loss, three and a half sacks, one pass breakup, one blocked kick, and one safety: in 2025 he appeared in 14 games, adding 45 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception, one pass breakup, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery to his already imposing total. He and the Panthers remained one of the league's best defenses, and the team competed in the playoffs each year Grant played.

Green Bay has been in the top five in sacks for the last two seasons. With the signing of Grant and other incoming defensive linemen, the team continues to position itself to wreak havoc on opposing O-lines. Two-time IFL Coach of the Year Corey Roberson heads up the team and adds Defensive Line Coach Deldrick Canty, who has four years of playing experience with the Green Bay Blizzard, and Assistant Defensive Line Coach Sulaiman Kamara, who has experience playing in the IFL and USFL. The Green Bay Blizzard suit up for their first battle at the Resch Center on March 15, 2026.







