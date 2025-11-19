Blizzard Re-Sign Wide Receiver Terrell Carey for the 2026 Season

The Green Bay Blizzard have officially re-signed wide receiver Terrell Carey for the 2026 season.

Terrell Carey (6-0, 200) is a wide receiver from Madison, Wisconsin. He impressed the coaching staff at the 2025 Green Bay Blizzard Open Tryout and signed with the team shortly before the 2025 season began. It was his first season in Green Bay, and his rookie year in the IFL.

Before the start of his professional career, Carey began his collegiate career at the University of Northern Iowa in 2019. He played eight games, recording seven receptions for 95 yards. The following season, Carey attended Iowa Central Community College and suited up for 12 games, adding 22 receptions for 413 yards and seven touchdowns. He helped the team claim an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Championship that season with a 51-6 victory over Ellsworth. Carey finished with 94 receiving yards, including a 49-yard touchdown reception in the team's championship win.

In 2021, Carey returned to Wisconsin as a member of the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Titans. While there, he appeared in 16 games over the 2021 and 2022 seasons, recording 21 receptions for 432 yards and three touchdowns. Carey added 11 rushing yards on four attempts and 53 yards on five kick return attempts as well, helping to prove himself as a well-rounded athlete.

After completing his college career, the former Titan signed with the Cedar Rapids River Kings in the American Indoor Football (AIF) league in 2024. The team currently competes in the AIF as the Cedar Rapids Titans. They may sound familiar, as the team previously competed in the IFL for multiple seasons until 2020. While in Cedar Rapids, Carey began learning indoor football. When the season was complete, he sought more opportunities.

The Green Bay Blizzard hosted an open tryout on February 22, 2025. Carey, along with many other athletes, participated in one-on-one matchups and drills to show their abilities. The Wisconsin native impressed the Blizzard coaching staff and signed to the 2025 roster. That season, Carey appeared in three games with the Blizz, lining up at wide receiver and on special teams.

Carey returns to the Blizzard ahead of the 2026 season. He and the other receivers will work with IFL Assistant Coach of the Year Matt Behrendt and Blizzard Wide Receivers Coach Marquel Willis, a pair who coached Green Bay to a top-ranked offense last season. The coaches will want to keep up that offensive output in 2026. Carey, having familiarity with the offense and indoor football, is ready to help lead the team. He recently said, "Thank you, God, for the opportunity! I'm excited for a newer role with more expectations!"







