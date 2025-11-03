Blizzard Sign Offensive Lineman Robert Lacey for the 2026 Season

Published on November 3, 2025 under Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have officially signed offensive lineman Robert Lacey for the 2026 season.

At 6-foot-3-inches and 330 lbs, Robert Lacey is a force on the offensive line. The 2026 season will be his first in the IFL, making the Mobile, Alabama native a rookie beginning his professional career in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Previously, Lacey spent time with two collegiate programs.

Lacey played two seasons for Hutchinson Community College before transferring to Tennessee State University. With the Tigers, he found more opportunity. The offensive lineman appeared in 24 games from 2020 to 2023, earning the chance to participate in the HBCU Legacy Bowl after his senior season. Many young athletes starting their pro football careers take part in this game. Professional scouts closely follow the HBCU Legacy Bowl and recruit the players shortly thereafter. Lacey takes a similar path, signing with the Green Bay Blizzard for its 2026 season.

The team continues to add to its training camp roster. One season ago, the o-line helped the team achieve high offensive standing; the Blizzard ranked first in points per game. And, in each of the last three seasons, Green Bay has placed in the top five in the IFL in fewest sacks allowed. Lacey and the tench unit will work to continue that streak when their season kicks off on March 15, 2026.







Indoor Football League Stories from November 3, 2025

